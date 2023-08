Mumbai: According to a reliable source, a towing tractor collided with a Vistara Airbus A320 neo on Tuesday, causing damage to the plane's engine as it was parked at the Mumbai airport.

The journey from Mumbai to Kolkata has been cancelled while the plane undergoes inspection and maintenance.

According to the source, the towing tractor collided with one of the plane's engines, severely damaging it.—Inputs from Agencies