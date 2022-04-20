Vistara commences flight services to Doha

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it has commenced flight services to and from Doha, under the 'transport bubble' agreement between India and Qatar.

According to the airline, the inaugural flight departed on late Thursday evening from Delhi for Doha.

The airline will be operating special, non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha.





"Doha is a significant addition to our network as it helps us in widening our global footprint while strengthening our presence in the Middle-East," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

In addition, Vistara said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

—IANS