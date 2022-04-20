Visit temple wearing traditional attire, says Sonal Mansingh

Bhopal: Renowned classical danseuse Sonal Mansingh pitched for traditional Indian attire to visit temples.





"One should enter temples wearing Indian traditional clothes. People of other communities take care of what they must wear before entering a mosque or gurudwara but the Hindu community does not. We have to correct this," said Mansingh at a panel discussion on 'The role of culture, tradition and history in nation building' at the three-day 'Lok Manthan' event in the Assembly premises here.





"Currently, we can see the social evil of widening gap between men and women. Because of the differences, women scholars in art, culture and in other sectors do not get the stature they deserve," Mansingh, who is also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, added.





"India without art and its culture is unimaginable. Wherever we go, our culture is talked about. Our culture is fortunate and accomplished on which we are very proud of," said Kalapini Komkali, daughter of noted Hindustani classical singer Kumar Gandharva.





IANS