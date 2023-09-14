Visit Of Hon'ble Minister of State Minister (Independent Charge) Forest, Environment And Climate Change Department

Dehradun (The Hawk): A delegation under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena visited Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun on 14.09.23. The Hon'ble Minister was accompanied by Shri Manoj Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and other senior officials. The FRI team was led by Director, FRI Dr. Renu Singh, IFS and included senior officials and scientists. Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI welcomed the delegation and gave an overview of the research and other activities being undertaken by the institute. Sh. Manoj Singh, Additional Chief Secretary stressed on the role of agroforestry in increasing green cover and stated that 35 crore plantations were being undertaken in the state on a yearly basis. He stated that collaboration would be needed in the field of capacity building for nursery development and management for seedling production of fast growing tree species .In this context, he mentioned the role of development of forward and backward linkages with farmers and industries to promote agroforestry in the state. Shri Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Uttar Pradesh Forest Department spoke about the MoU signed between UP Forest Department and FRI, Dehradun. He spoke on the need to carry out monitoring of plantations being carried out in the state. He deliberated on the problem of invasion of Prosopis, Lantana and Parthemium in forest areas and wanted the same to be taken up by FRI in project mode. He also requested FRI to help in devising strategies for promotion of agroforestry in the state. Hon'ble Minister appreciated the work carried out by Forest Research Institute in the field of development of fast growing agroforestry species, disease resistant clonal varieties, timber seasoning, development of forest products etc. He stated that wood based industries are increasing in the state and suitable raw material for the same needs to be produced. He mentioned that the state government is working towards the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for increasing farmers income especially through agroforestry. He stressed that the government of UP would be promoting agroforestry in a big way with an aim of increasing the green cover along with tackling the issue of climate change through carbon sequestration besides augmenting farmers income. During the course of the meeting presentations on plantation monitoring, introduction of Melia dubia in UP, Shisham mortality and its management, Rehabilitation of Prosopis and Lantana infested areas in UP, introduction of good quality bamboo germplasm, wood seasoning were carried out. An in principle agreement on collaboration in the most of the above mentioned areas was achieved during the meeting. The meeting was followed by a visit to FRI museums.

