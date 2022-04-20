Visionet Systems to cover COVID vaccination cost for employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka): IT and business processing company Visionet Systems has said it will bear 100 per cent COVID vaccination cost for its employees, a move that will help more than 10,000 people across various geographies.

The company is also open to helping ex-employees as well with this drive.

"The biggest asset for any organisation is its employees and their safety is our top priority," Visionet said in a statement. "Vaccination and good employee healthcare during the pandemic is the key responsibility for an organisation."

The IT major said it has moved all its workforce in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Coimbatore to work from home. Employees diagnosed with COVID-19 will be provided paid medical leave.

New Jersey-based Visionet has presence in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia. (ANI)