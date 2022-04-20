Visible Vs Invisible Poll Strategists Battle In UP Polls: Visible Strategists Lick The Dust

Lucknow: Visible vs invisible poll strategists was the fight in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The poll campaigning, hyped by these strategists, did made a difference this time too, with at last the visible ones, licking the dust. Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor alias PK, who was instrumental for the alliance with the ruling Samajwadi Party in the UP polls, will now have to face severe criticism as he was instrumental in the BJP's slogan of ' Congress Mukt UP'. Besides the 'imported' international fame poll strategist Steve Jarding, who helped the SP and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to hype 'Brand Akhilesh' in the state with projecting the youth leader as a 'Vikas Purush', too failed in the hustings. However, this would be the second time for Steve to fail. First, he failed in the US, where he was the strategist for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the much-hyped Presidential polls last year, and now Steve even could not save the image of Akhilesh Yadav. Though it was reported that the dispute in SP family was a 'drama' enacted on the direction of Steve just to overshadow the anti-incumbency factor in the five-year rule of the SP government, but still the party fared worst ever in the elections, after it came in existence 25 years back. But during his around one-and-a-half-year stint with the SP, Steve never came before the media and only interacted selectively and talked through his colleagues or giving interviews on email. While giving an exclusive interview to UNI around September last year, Steve had claimed that his team was working intensively for Akhilesh Yadav and there is no question on why he should not retain the power. Steve, who went around the state rigorously had claimed that Akhilesh was very popular among the youths and common people but all his assessment vanished after yesterday's assembly poll results with SP coming down to 47 seats from 224 won in 2012 elections. But the invisible poll strategist of BJP had the last laugh as no one knows who was the man behind all the management and the strategy with senior party leaders running the show. Except for senior party leaders, there were none to brief the media about the strategy. But there were thousand of youth working round the clock in the state under some' invisible' leadership to provide reports from every nook and corner to give the actual ground report and its remedy to change any averse condition. UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who was among others stationed at the state headquarters in Lucknow during the entire campaigning, told this agency that the party never believes in publicity of its poll mangers. "As a national level party, our Central leaders had led the campaigning and management," he said, while not denying that the party took the help of the publicity management companies during the elections. BJP has won 312 seats, first time, after creating a record in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 by winning 73 seats. BSP also did not have any poll strategist as such and it was party president Mayawati, who chalked out the poll management. BSP too failed miserably and just managed to win 19 seats, lowest since 1991. But the condition of Congress, was critical at this stage even spending crore of rupees on team PK and getting nothing at all. Relying heavily on Prashant Kishor and ignoring apprehensions expressed by senior state leaders proved costly for the Congress in the UP polls. The party after successful campaigns of '27 Saal-UP Behal' and 'Loan Maaf, Bijli Bill Haaf' suddenly entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, but was left gasping for political oxygen in the electoral aftermath. A senior UP Congress leader, expressing his annoyance on the poll strategist, alleged it was PK, who suggested for an alliance with SP as he predicted that Congress, if contests alone, could only win around 10 seats. "But in alliance, it performed the worst with just winning seven seats and the party lost its cadres in 70 per cent of the 75 districts, as there were no Congress candidates in the elections," the leader opined. Congress, which bagged 28 seats in 2012 polls, could not even touch the double digit mark and won on merely seven seats. Its lowest tally so far was 22 seats in 2002. But the surprising thing is that in 2002 too, it was Gulam Nabi Azad, In-Charge of Congress party affairs in the state, like this time. "We are prone to poor results in UP. But what badly hit the cadre is that this time we were washed out without fighting. Congress cadre was totally against handing the party into the hands of private strategist `PK'. Besides, the party brass blindly dittoed PK's ideas without listening to workers as the grass roots. I believe the alliance with SP was the biggest political blunder for the party brass," stressed a senior Congress leader. "The Congress brass was also affected by MLAs, who won the 2012 poll. They were so self-centred and focussed on saving their seats, that they too vouched for the alliance with the SP and painted a grim picture of the party's dwindling support base across the state," the leader pointed. "Contesting on our own, we could have easily won 50 seats after two successful campaigns by Rahul Gandhi, Raj Babbar and CM candidate Sheila Dikshit. ''Suddenly the 'PK' factor came into play and the party despite seeing infighting within the SP's first family and anti-incumbency factor, decided to commit harakiri by alligning with Samajwadi Part even as filing of nominations was underway,'' the Congress leader lamented. The pathetic results buttressed the apprehensions of most senior leaders of the state Congress unit as barring Aradhana Mishra and Ajay Kumar Lallu, all other sitting Congress legislators were routed by huge margins. UNI