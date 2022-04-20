Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana Launched In UP

Lucknow: With an aim to generate employment in traditional sector , Uttar Pradesh government has launched Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, VSSY under which youth will be imparted training in traditional work like carpentry, tailoring, black smith, gold smith, pottery work and even running sweat meat shops.

The proposal says that through this project handicraft and self-employment schemes will be promoted so that people can easily earn their livelihood.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday evening. Government spokesman said that interested people would be imparted six day free of cost training in the vocation of their choice. The training will be held at tehsil and district headquarters. During the training period the trainee will get honorarium from the Labour department.

"After the training the youth will be given tools and a certificate," the spokesman said.

In another decision government has decided to opt for one-time stamp duty for the policy bonds issued by LIC. Till now Insurance stamp was used and LIC has requested state government to opt for one-time stamp duty.

"The government has accepted this proposal. It is believed that after this decision there would be increase in government revenue as incidents of fake registration would be minimized," the spokesman said.

Government has proposed to change the name of Allahabad Nagar Nigm to Prayagraj Nagar Nigam after government has changed name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

Cabinet has also approved the proposal of health department to select operators for the second tier of 108 emergency medical transport service.

Spokesman said that under this scheme government proposed to operate a fleet of 2200 ambulances by next five years. As this would be telecom based service so request for proposal for East and West clusters is proposed. "To make this service effective there is need to increase manpower as well as improve technical efficiency. There is proposal that one person should operate 10 ambulances so that response is good. Investors willing to invest in eastern sector should pay bid security of Rs 2,29,00,000 while for western cluster it would be Rs 1,14,00,000," the spokesman said. Government has also made changes in collection of mining by-products. Licence will be given for three years.

In another decision cabinet has proposed to lay UP water and Sewer management (amendment) Act in the floor of the House. A sewage proposal for Jaunpur has also been approved. The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 2647 crore. Government has also decided to provide houses to poor under Asra scheme without any lottery system. Those people will be entitled for such houses who have not got house under any scheme, the spokesman said. UNI Lucknow