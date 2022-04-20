Vishwajit Rane Calls On Gadkari, Discusses Issues Related To MSME Sector

Goa Minister for Industries Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways, Small and Medium Enterprise in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the sector.

In a series of tweets, Mr Rane said,'Called on Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji today morning along with MSME Secretary Mr. Arun Panda and other officials from the MSME. I have been in constant touch with Mr. Gadkari Ji with regards to his guidance on the way forward for Goa in the MSME Sector.'

The minister said the state was waiting for approval for four clusters land for which is to be provided by the Goa Government.

'We are waiting on approvals of Four Clusters, allocation of land for the clusters will be provided by the Govt of Goa. Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji also mentioned that the central government is planning on setting up technology centers across the country. And, I am pleased to inform everyone that #Goa will have one of these extension centers,' Mr Rane said.

Mr Rane said he discussed with the Union Minister possibility of setting up a joint venture with the Centre modalities for which are to be explored.

'We also discussed the possibility of setting up a Joint Venture with the Govt of India for which we will be exploring the various modalities with the Ministry. This will definitely benefit the people of #Goa and the #Industries department. It has been a dream of the Industries department to have a project of such a large scale in order to bring in economic #development in the state which shall benefit the common people,' he said.

Mr Rane had on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues pertaining to the state.