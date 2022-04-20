Visa restrictions for Chinese officials in the US over Hong Kong security law

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that Washington is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials who it believes are responsible for undermining freedoms in Hong Kong.

Mr Pompeo said the sanctions targeted both "current and former" party officials.

He said the move followed President Donald Trump's promise to punish Beijing over a proposed security law that could erode Hong Kong's autonomy, a BBC report said.

China said the US decision was a "mistake" that should be withdrawn.

The American decision comes just days ahead of a meeting of China's parliament.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will discuss the new law at its meeting, which starts on Sunday.

China's proposed security legislation will make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority in Hong Kong, and could also see China installing its own security agencies in the territory for the first time.

The move has sparked a new wave of anti-mainland protests in Hong Kong.

Mr Pompeo's statement on Friday, followed a recent vote by the US Senate to impose sanctions on individuals who undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and the banks that do business with them.

