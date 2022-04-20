Virtual Panel Discussion Organized by Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology & Gynaecologic Oncology Div AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A virtual panel discussion was organized by the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Gynaecologic Oncology division on "Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination in Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh Initiative." The webinar was moderated by Prof Shalini Rajaram, Gynaecologic Oncologist and had many stalwarts expressing their views on various aspects of eliminating cervical cancer involving vaccination, screening and treatment approach.

WHO has proposed the '90-70-90' triple intervention policy to be implemented by all countries before 2030: vaccination of at least 90% of girls below 15 years of age, at least 70% of women screened with a highly accurate screening test for cervical cancer at 35 and 45 years of age and 90% of women diagnosed with a pre-invasive or invasive disease receive adequate treatment.

Padma Shri Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh, wholly supported the initiative and said that cervical cancer is a major health issue for women in villages. He said that that the human papilloma virus is the main culprit and with the availability of an effective vaccine, our focus should be on vaccinating young students. This initiative should reach schools, villages and various corners of the Uttarakhand and neighbouring states so that the program can progress without any hitch. He also talked about the enormous suffering of women with advanced cervical cancer who are ostracised socially.

Prof. Manoj Gupta, Dean Academics & Head, Department of Radiation Oncology, while sharing his views in the webinar, said that 90% women with cervical cancer present in advanced stage and the preferred treatment is concurrent chemoradiation. However, at AIIMS Rishikesh there is a long waiting period of about one year for radiation treatment. He also said that the number of gynaecologic oncologists for rendering surgical treatment and the number of radiation centres in the state are inadequate for providing comprehensive cancer care for cervical cancer.

Dr. Anjali Nautiyal, Director, National Health Mission Uttarakhand discussed various aspects of cervical cancer screening and informed that approximately 5304 healthcare workers including ANMs have been trained in visual inspection with acetic acid method for screening. She suggested that we should soon start a vaccination program in the state. Dr Saroj Naithani, Director National program, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was very positive that the program will take off successfully in the state. She also suggested that we have more than 10,000 ASHA workers who can carry forth the message of vaccination and screening into remote villages. She also reiterated that the state of Uttarakhand will need an effective vaccination approach for young girls along with facilities and linkages for screening and treatment through wellness centres

Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Head of Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at AIIMS Rishikesh expressed her views on the causative agent and preventive methods like delayed age of marriage, minimising sexual partners, sexual education and practice of safe sex methods and of course vaccination for young girls between 9-14 years. Dr Anupama Bahadur, Additional Professor while talking about her ICMR task force project highlighted the need for training budding doctors, nurses and other paramedical staffs on various screening methods.

Prof Suresh Sharma, Principal Nursing College at AIIMS Rishikesh suggested that HPV vaccine should be made mandatory prior to joining college and expressed his help in capacity building of paramedical staff in remote areas. He also said that all nursing students are trained in cervical cancer prevention and will carry forth the message in the institutions that they join later.

Prof Vartika Saxena, Head, Department of Community and Family medicine including HPV vaccination in school health program would help almost 60% girls to be targeted in the vaccination program. Remaining ones who are unable to attend schools can be targeted through various NGO's working in the state. Prof Pratima Gupta, Head, Department of Microbiology discussed various methods of HPV testing, including point-of-care testing where the results can be obtained in 1-2 hours. Dr. Prashant Durgapal, Oncopathologist and Dr. Amit Sehrawat, Medical Oncologist discussed the present statistics of cervical cancer in Uttarakhand and that the hospital and state cancer registry have been started at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Dr. Meenu Vaish, President of the Dehradun Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology said that private practitioners and her association are already spreading awareness of this cancer amongst various schools of Uttarakhand and are vaccinating girls and screening women for cervical cancer.

The webinar was summed up by Dr Sankaranarayan Rengaswamy, Special Advisor and Visiting Scientist on Cancer Control, WHO-IARC, Lyon France and he shared his vast experience and knowledge. He said that that the state needs a robust hospital and population based cancer registry of at least five years to study the trend of cervical cancer. He suggested that all young girls aged 9-14 years should receive at least single dose of HPV Vaccine. He informed that Serum Institute of India's HPV vaccine is currently in phase 3 trial and we will soon to get an effective and affordable Indian vaccine. Women should be screened only after 30 years with a highly sensitive test for identifying pre-invasive and invasive disease of the cervix. And he also said that surgical and radiation facilities be enhanced and robust linkages for treatment established. Newer methods such as portable colposcopy devices and thermal ablation maybe incorporated into existing centres.

Finally, Prof Shalini Rajaram thanked the Director and all panelists for an engaging discussion and that a blueprint of the deliberations will be written and sent to health and policy makers of the Uttarakhand government.