Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University, organised a virtual panel discussion on "Tricks of the trade with Nikhil Uprety and Ruby Gupta".

With these exceptional personalities on the screen, the discussion was not only informative but also fascinating. Apart from the invited guests, the panel consisted of faculty members of the English Department, namely Manju Jaidka, Tej Nath Dhar, Purnima Bali, Neeraj Pizar, and Sakshi Sundaram.

The e-stage got enlivened by the presence of the two writers, Nikhil Uprety, a marketing professional with over thirteen years of experience in organizations including top MNCs. Deeply inspired by the horror genre and the works of Agatha Christie and Stephen King, he soon decided to make his literary debut in the same genre. Ruby Gupta is a bestselling author who switched over to creative writing all the way from Zoology. She has received several awards for her various short stories and other literary works. She has also collaborated with Romedy Now and is a professor at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

The session revolved around creative writing as well as the individual inspiration behind it. When asked the writers agreed that the childhood stories one has heard since the beginning, arouse one's curiosity towards horror stories and detective fiction. The desire to explore areas little known or mysterious is what keeps one motivated not only to read but also to write something worth reading.

The session focusing on the tricks of the trade of writing left the attendees with a few takeaways: that there is a difference between paranormal and supernatural, that one should jot down ideas systematically while creating a structured piece of work, that one needs to take due notice of the writer's block and ensure a proper break for ideas to evolve and proliferate, and much more. Prof Manju Jaidka, HoD of the Dept of English, along with other teachers, Neeraj Pizar, Purnima Bali and Sakshi Sundaram, also added to the conversation. Prof Tej Nath Dhar gave some valuable remarks on the subject.

Belletristic, Shoolini Loves Literature Society, meets every Friday, holds live discussions that are streamed over several Facebook pages, and has a very wide reach. The aim is to bring like-minded people together and discuss aspects of literary texts, movements and writing skills that go far beyond the printed text, reaching out beyond the precincts of the classroom, bringing people and minds together through a shared love for literature.