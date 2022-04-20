Virtual oath taking for newly-elected UP panchayat members

Lucknow: For the first time, the oath taking ceremony for the newly-elected pradhans and panchayat members in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted virtually in their respective gram sabhas on May 25 and 26.

This is being done in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The first meeting of the panchayats will be convened simultaneously for all panchayats on May 27.

The agenda of the meetings will be Covid management.

According to the directions issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Kumar Singh, all District Magistrates (DM) have been asked to make adequate arrangements for the ceremony, including provision of laptops, wherever necessary, to facilitate video conferencing.

"A notification for the constitution of gram panchayats should be issued on May 24. The oath taking ceremony will take place on May 25 and 26, followed by the first meeting of panchayats on May 27," the order said.

Such panchayats, of which a gram pradhan and at least two-third of members have not been elected, will not be notified.

In the recent elections, 58,176 gram pradhans and 7,31,813 gram panchayat members were elected.

For each panchayat, the programme will be organised in a school, community centre or common service centre in the gram sabha concerned, with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

"All information pertaining to the ceremony should be communicated to panchayats in advance. All members should have a copy of the oath and laptops and other necessary infrastructure should be arranged," the order said.

Singh said the major points and suggestions that come up in the first meetings on May 27 should be communicated to the government through the Panchayati Raj Directorate.

Another agenda of the meeting will be the constitution of six committees that form a panchayat.

—IANS