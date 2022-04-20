Virtual Legal Aid Clinic By UILS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Legal Aid Society, University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh inaugurated the VIRTUAL LEGAL AID CLINIC as a part of its initiative to provide free legal aid in these harsh COVID times. The concept of community outreach has been of paramount importance in the committee as the Society believes that individuals equipped with pristine knowledge of the law are not to remain in ivory towers but to cater to social realities and needs.





Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasbir Singh,former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court with all his experience in this field, enlightened the team with his knowledge and guided them to be passionate towards the profession and compassionate towards the people who need their help. He also welcomed the project and gave his suggestions to make it more user friendly and useful for the sections it is meant for. Showing the path to all, Justice Jasbir Singh stressed on the need to preserve nature as it is we humans who need nature, and not the nature who needs us. Being an example to young and budding advocates and law students, he emphasised the need to serve the society in these tough times and times to come.





Prof. Raj Kumar, PU Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students towards the Virtual Legal Aid Clinic Project which he mentioned to be offering 24x7 support to the economically backward sections of the society. He also mentioned that the Virtual Legal Aid Clinic also satisfies the idea of Mobile Legal Aid Clinic which was being planned to be launched before COVID19.





Prof. Devinder Singh, Deptt of Laws and Secy to Vice Chancellor also lauded the hard work which the team has put into this initiative. He stressed on the need of free legal aid at the time when litigation has become a luxury. He motivated the Legal Aid team to work towards the success of this initiative.





Earlier,Prof. Dr. Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS helped achieve this dream project of having a virtual legal aid clinic, and welcomed all the dignitaries. She added that with the Inauguration of the Virtual Legal Aid Clinic, the people in need of legal help will be able to quickly and easily contact the Legal Aid Clinic at University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University which is aimed at serving humanity while securing justice to all.



