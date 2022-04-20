Virtual Lecture at Department of Zoology

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Zoology, Panjab University Chandigarh today hosted second Virtual Distinguished lectures under the aegis of Indian Sciences Congress Association and Zoological Society of India in collaboration with Chandigarh forum for sciences and technology communication. The session was attended by more than 100 participants.

The session was chaired by Prof. R. C. Sobti former Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University Chandigarh, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow. Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Chairperson of Department of Zoology welcomed the distinguished guests and eminent speakers. The first distinguished lecture entitled “Introduction to proteomics and application of biomarker discovery” was delivered by Dr. A. K. Mohanty, Joint Director,

IVRI Campus Mukteswar.He discussed proteomics studies and the application of proteomics in various animal research. He stressed upon the differential protein expression and two major techniques to identify proteins i.e., MALDI TOF-TOF and LC-MS-MS. Further, he also highlighted the high throughput protein studies, mammalian epithelial cell and protein related to milk production and lactating protein.

The second lecture entitled “Cloning of India’s black gold, buffalo. Waiting at a lab to reach farmer farm” was delivered byDr. Naresh L. Selokar, ScientistAnimal Biotechnology Center, ICAR-NDRI Karnal. He discussed animal cloning, importance of buffalo in farms and artificial insemination. He showed a detail video presentation of various steps of cloning method. He emphasized on the breeding and restoring of dead valuable bulls and superior buffalo bull through genotyping. He provided an insight into the transgenic clone embryos and Crisper CAS9 gene editing in farm animals. He concluded that buffalo cloning is a valuable breeding tool to compliment the artificial insemination to improve India’s buffalo germplasm.

The session ended with vote of thanks form Dr. Archana Chauhan, coordinator of the event.