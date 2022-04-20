Virtual Laughter Yoga Session at PU Hostels













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Girls Hostel 9, 10 and International Hostel, celebrated the International Yoga Day by organizing a virtual Laughter Yoga Session today under the dynamic leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Raj Kumar and able guidance of Deans Student Welfare, Prof S. K. Tomar, Prof. Meena Sharma and Prof Ashok Kumar.





International Yoga day is celebrated globally on June 21 with the aim to inculcate our age-old tradition of yoga in one's lifestyle to maintain a good physical and mental health and also to connect oneself with nature. Especially 'Laughter Yoga', a combo of laughter and yogic breathing, is well known therapy to boost the immune system and reduce the stress hormones. It works on the principle of 'Laughing for no reason' and offers physical, mental, spiritual and emotional benefits





The event was coordinated by Dr. Harveen Kaur ,Warden, International Hostel, Dr. Shipra Gupta ,Warden, GH-9 and Dr. Varinder Kaur ,Warden, GH-10.





The resource person Dr. Nidhi Jaswal, Project Coordinator and Technical Officer ,Hypertension Program in the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER discussed the origin and benefits of laughter yoga and practiced various laughter exercises like clapping, lion laughing, and breathing in the session. She urged participants to revive their childhood by making laughter yoga as a regular practice.





The session which was attended by the hostel residents, wardens, hostel staff, faculty members and their families was very informative, interesting and benefitted the participants of all ages.







