Virtual grooming sessions amidst the 'new normal'

New Delhi: Four celebrity stylists including Jawed Habib, Ambika Pillai, Sanky Evrus and Pompy Hans will share their perspective on various themes such as styling at home, work from home styling, tips and tricks for monsoon hair and myths around styling tools.

Havells India kicks off its seven-week #schoolofgrooming campaign with leading celebrity hair stylists to reach out to its style-savvy consumers aiming to enlighten the participants with various aspects of self-grooming amidst the 'new normal'.

The first live session hosted by hair expert Jawed Habib scheduled on 11th July received massive traction on Facebook with more than 480K views in just 3 days. Themed 'Styling at Home 101', the participants learned the basics of the styling and grooming for both men and women.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President - Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "We are pleased to announce the virtual sessions at a time when customers are in need of professional grooming advice amid the pandemic situation. With various services being inaccessible, online education on self-care is an important step towards building self-esteem and confidence for customers.

With the new brand campaign #schoolofgrooming and leading industry experts as the face, we want consumers to take charge of their looks and own their style with confidence. The idea is to cater to the evolving tastes of our target consumers and stay ahead with latest grooming trends."

Upcoming sessions include Ambika Pillai on the 20th, Sanky Evrus and Pompy Hans.

—IANS

