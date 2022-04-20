Virgin Australia to increase domestic flights

Canberra: Despite entering voluntary administration, Virgin Australia will increase domestic flights as state border restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

Australia''s second-largest carrier said on Thursday said that it would double current capacity to around 13 per cent of pre-coronavirus level by early July, adding approximately 30,000 seats across 320 flights per week, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will also introduce several safety measures, including pre-departure health screening, contactless check-in, more frequent cleaning and expanded social distancing measures.

Virgin Australia Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the airline has decided to increase capacities as travel demand grows.

"It''s early days but these services will be a welcomed boost to Australia''s tourism industry and help the nation''s economy and aviation sector to rebuild," MacLeod said.

"Importantly as travel begins to increase, the safety and wellbeing of guests remains crucial, which is why measures to minimise risks associated with COVID-19 are being introduced."

The airlines entered voluntary administration in April, owing creditors nearly A$7 billion ($4 billion).

Australian flag carrier, Qantas announced last week more than 300 return flights would be back in operation by the end of June, boosting domestic capacity to 15 per cent of normal.

--IANS