Virgin Australia slumps into voluntary administration

Canberra: Virgin Australia on Tuesday confirmed it has entered voluntary administration - making it Australia's first big corporate casualty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's second-largest carrier cut almost all flights last month following wide-spread travel bans.

It was already struggling with a long-term A$5bn (£2.55bn; $3.17bn) debt.

The airline is now seeking new buyers and investors, after failing to get a loan from Australia's government.

Sir Richard Branson - whose Virgin group is a part-owner of Virgin Australia - has offered a Caribbean island as collateral to help get a UK government bailout of Virgin Atlantic, says a BBC report.

Shares had been suspended in the firm for the past fortnight as it struggled to find a survival plan.

Canberra refused a request from the company for a A$1.4bn loan, while announcing a A$900m in support for all local airlines in the past month.

Virgin-Australia employs around 10,000 people directly and another 6,000 through ancillary businesses.

