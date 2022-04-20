Virendra Kumar to launch ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal & ‘PM-DAKSH’ Mobile App on Aug 7

‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal will make all information related to skill development programmes, provided under Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana, available at one place for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Safai Karamcharis



New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will launch ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal and ‘PM-DAKSH’ Mobile App on 7th August, 2021 at Nalanda Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with NeGD, has developed this portal and app to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Safai Karamcharis. By the virtue of this initiative the youth of the target groups will now be able to avail the benefits of skill development training programmes more easily.

The Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21. Under this Yojana, eligible target group are being provided skill development training programmes on (i) Up-skilling/Re-skilling (ii) Short Term Training Programme (iii) Long Term Training Programme and (iv) Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).

Ministers of State, Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale, Shri A. Narayanaswamy and Sushri Pratima Bhoumik will be present on the occasion. Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and other senior officials will also participate in the function.