Virbhadra Singh retracts his remarks about quitting electoral politics

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday retracted within hours his remarks about retiring from "active politics".

"Today media has taken my remarks made in lighter vein too seriously. The decision of my retirement from politics lies in the womb of time," Singh wrote on Facebook.

The six-time Chief Minister had earlier in the day said he was taking retirement from electoral politics but he would be active in the organisation.

"Some people from inside the organisation itself were responsible for a weakened Congress. They were continuously trying to weaken the party. The party must show such people the way out of the organisation," he had said.

The eighty-six-year-old leader is an MLA from the Arki constituency of Solan district. (ANI)