Virat, Rohit Hit Tons As India Easily Surpasses West Indies' Total Of 322

Guwahati: Making a mockery of the West Indies bowling attack, India chased a total of 322, with Captain Virat Kohil and Rohit Sharma displaying wonderful batting, to win the match with nearly eight overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

An utterly sensational innings of 140 in 107 balls by Captain Kohli which was laced with 21 fours and two sixes with a strike rate of over 130 took India to the close range of victory. Effortless, balanced, stylish Kohli looked in sublime touch right from the word go and after reaching his ton toyed with the carribean bowlers before getting stumped in the bowling of Devendra Bishoo in the 32nd over at the score reading at 256/2.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma who played the second fiddle to Kohli, steeped up his gear hitting the white ball to all sides of the park. The stylish right hander from Mumbai remained unbeaten on 152. He reached his century in the 84 ball of his innings by hitting Ashley Nurse to the fence.

Chasing a decent total of 322, India lost opener Sikhar Dhawan early as he was bowled at his personal score of four by debutant Oshane Thomas. After that India has to never look back as Captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma partnered for a 246 run stand.

Unlike spirited batting by under rated West Indies team, bowling was below average as both quicks and slow bowlers were hammered to all sides of the park the by the Indian batters. Except Jason Holder, all the bowlers gave away runs over seven per over.

Batting first, West Indies riding on 106 runs by Shimron Hetmyer and some quick runs in the final overs to put a score of 322 in its first game against India in a five-match ODI series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Put to bat after losing the toss, the Caribbean team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, though they managed to keep the runs flowing.

Besides Hetmyer, Kieran Powell (51) and captain Jason Holder (38) were the other top scorers for the visiting side.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets while conceding 41 runs in his 10 overs. --UNI



