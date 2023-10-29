Virat Kohli Punches Sofa In Frustration After First Duck In Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India]: Virat Kohli was left disappointed as the in-form Indian cricket team batter was dismissed for a duck during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow on Sunday. It was the first duck for Kohli in his Cricket World Cup career as he ended up gifting his wicket to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate David Willey. Kohli miscued a short of length delivery from Willey and Ben Stokes made no mistake in completing a simple catch at mid-off. Kohli was visibly upset with his dismissal and in a video going viral on social media, he could be seen punching the dressing room sofa in frustration.



England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against India.



India look to continue to keep their unbeaten run intact in the Cricket World Cup while England will look to bounce back as their hopes of making their place in the semi-finals will depend on the result of this game.

https://twitter.com/minivk18/status/1718567789479506344?

England skipper Jos Buttler said at the time of the toss, "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a tough decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team."



India captain Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. It's a good surface, it has played well for the 100 overs. It's quite important to think like that and is also important to play well. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back."

—ANI