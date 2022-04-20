Virat Kohli Lauds FC Goa For Qualifying In AFC Champions League

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): India skipper and FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated his Indian Super League (ISL) franchise for becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

"Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you. #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia," Kohli replied on FC Goa's post-match celebration video-post.

AFC Champions League, which is viewed as Asia's top club competition will now see India's representation as FC Goa outclassed Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in the ISL match on Wednesday.

In the match, Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall registered goals for Goa.

In the past, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have represented India in the Asian Club Championships, but this is the first time that any team from the country will be taking part in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. Goa ended the league stages of the ISL as table-toppers with 39 points in 18 games with 12 win and three loss.

Recently, ISL was recognised as the top-tier league in the country by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and as a result, its top team in the league phase will be representing India in the AFC Champions League. (ANI)