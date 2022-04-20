Virat Kohli is Anushka Sharma�s �arm candy�!

Mumbai: They are very much in love and have no inhibitions admitting to being in a relationship! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli certainly make a sizzling hot couple. This duo couldn�t have been any less perfect, as one hails from the showbiz fraternity and the other one from the cricketing, thus making a deadly combination! Anushka and Virat walked the red carpet at the Vogue Beauty Awards recently thereby grabbing eyeballs as they posed for the shutterbugs hand-in-hand and in style. A report published by ndtv.com suggests that the couple had a splendid holiday in London. She also apparently said that Virat is her �very, very good-looking arm candy�!