Virat Kohli decides to play lone Test in Bangladesh: Sources

New Delhi: Say it change of heart or pressure from the cricketing fraternity, Indian Test skipper, Virat Kohli has now decided to play in the one-off Test match against Bangladesh, according to media reports. If the reports are to be believed then people close to Kohli "advised" him not to skip the Test, especially after he was given the job during India's tour of Australia last year. Few senior cricket journalists also believe that Kohli also had a chat with senior BCCI official on Sunday. Earlier there were reports that Kohli was planning to skip the lone Test match against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in Fatullah from June 10 to 14, to take some rest after a long and tiring season. However, the 26-year-old now is looking set to lead the Test squad. However, there is still a big question mark over his availability in the three-match ODI series in Dhaka (June 18, 21 and 24). ODI skipper MS Dhoni and a few other seniors are also expected to miss the ODI series. The selection committee, chaired by Sandeep Patil, will meet in Mumbai on Wednesday.