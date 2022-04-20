Virat Kohli breaks into top-20 of ICC Test rankings, Murali Vijay moves to 28th spot

Indian batsman Virat Kohli today broke into the top-20 of ICC Test rankings at 16th after his stupendous back-to-back hundreds in the opening cricket Test against Australia in Adelaide. Kohli, whose twin hundreds went in vain as India lost the match by 48 runs yesterday, rose 11 rungs to make the top-20 with 703 points and be the highest-ranked Indian batsman in the list. Cheteshwar Pujara is the next best Indian at 18th after dropping a rung. Kohli, who was India�s stand-in skipper, was rewarded with 85 ratings. He had dropped to 26th following the conclusion of the series against England in August and had entered the Adelaide Test in 27th spot. Kohli now trails South Africa�s Faf du Plessis by four ratings points, while 14th-ranked New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is another 14 ratings points ahead. But among the bowlers, Ishant Sharma fell out of the top-20 and is now placed 21st after going down a couple of spots.