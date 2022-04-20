Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to tie the knot by the end of the year?

The young and vibrant couple Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's relationship is out in the open. The sweet somethings, the mushy chemistry and the guarded PDA between the two is loved and adored by their fans. The actors shared a special moment on Twitter recently when Virat praised his lady love for her performance in NH10. And blushing Anushka replied to her beau via same medium. Taking the relationship further, the couple are said to be getting ready for the next phase. A recent report published by a leading publication states that the couple is getting ready to get married "by the end of 2015." NH10 is getting praises from all corners. From critics to movie goers, everyone has appreciated the film and Anushka's performance in the film. But the biggest appreciation that made her day was by beau Virat Kohli. Not only did the cricketer praise the film and her performance but he also declared Anushka as his 'love' on Twitter. Kohli tweeted: Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015 Anushka obviously is very happy with the praise and Virat's declaration of love. She replied thankfully to Virat's tweet. The actor tweeted: @imVkohli Thank You . SO happy ?? — MEERA (@AnushkaSharma) March 17, 2015 Amid the air kisses blown from the cricketing field to the paparazzi shots of the couple hanging out together, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently spoken about their relationship. In an interview with Absolute India, Anushka was quoted saying "I am in a relationship with him and I have respect for my relationship. The only reason I don't talk about it is because we don't know where to draw the boundary. If someone comes out in the open and tells you that yes I am in a relationship and if you are going to constantly just keep asking questions, it's like my personal space isn't being respected." Virat too spoke about their relationship in a press conference. They might have opened up about their relationship but this PDA on Twitter is a new thing. But we are not complaining.