    Virat Kohli's withdrawal from first two Tests against England

    January22/ 2024
    Amidst high anticipation for the upcoming India vs. England Test series, Virat Kohli, the linchpin of India's batting lineup, has withdrawn from the initial two Tests citing personal reasons.

    New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has opted out of the two Tests, against England due to reasons according to an announcement made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. The five match series is scheduled to kick off in Hyderabad on January 25th.

    In a statement BCCI secretary Jay Shah conveyed that Kohli had personally requested the board to excuse him from participating in the two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England citing personal matters. The BCCI has urged fans and media alike not to speculate about the nature of his absence.

    Additionally it was revealed by the BCCI that Kohli had held discussions with captain Rohit Sharma and the team management regarding his decision to step back. The statement further emphasized that while representing his country has always been a priority for Kohli certain personal circumstances require his attention and presence.

    The BCCI is expected to announce Kohlis replacement, in the future.

