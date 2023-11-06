Virat deserves all credit, batting in afternoon was very difficult: Jadeja

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's century held a special significance, not only due to its historic nature but also because it was achieved under challenging conditions that didn't favour easy stroke-making, as highlighted by India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Kolkata on Sunday.

Jadeja emphasised that the track at Eden Gardens posed considerable difficulties, particularly in aiding spin during the afternoon, which favored the South African spinners more than the Indian bowlers operating in the evening.

While Jadeja himself made a significant impact on the game with an unbeaten 29 runs and taking 5 for 33, it was the unparalleled Kohli who received the Player of the Match award for his record-equalling unbeaten 101. This showcased Kohli's exceptional resilience and skill in navigating challenging playing conditions.

"I think this will be very special for Virat himself. It was a very tough pitch and at times, it seemed that even 260-270 looked par," Jadeja said at post-match conference.

"He rotated the strike and at the stage when runs dried up and their spinners were bowling well, to rotate strike and remain not out while taking score beyond 300, it takes effort," he said.

The pitch, Jadeja believed, became easier for batting later as he tried to put Kohli's ton in perspective.

"When they bowled, there was more help from the track, there was more turn on offer and the wicket didn't have bounce also. If you ask for my opinion, the pitch became easier for batting in the evening compared to afternoon, may be not easy but okay for batting.

"But in the afternoon, it was a slow turner. You couldn't hit big shots. Credit how Virat handled their spinners. We always had an idea that Kolkata is a low bounce track that aids spinners. We knew the wicket would play slow.”

Rohit's decision to bat first was a calculated one as the Indian team wanted to assess how things may pan out if India play their semi-final in Kolkata and need to bowl under lights.

"We wanted to challenge ourselves, had we bowled in the afternoon, we wouldn't have given so many runs. We wanted to see how we could bowl if dew sets in and if knock-outs, if we get such a situation," Jadeja said.



'I ALWAYS THINK LIKE A CAPTAIN'



The only player, other than Rohit Sharma, who can make everyone laugh effortlessly is Jadeja, who with 110 impactful runs and 14 wickets, is actually doing in this edition what Yuvraj Singh did in 2011.

"From the first day, I think like a captain but it is another thing that I am not the one. As an all-rounder, scoring 30-35 runs and being a partnership breaker, that's the role I have."

"I always try to give an impactful performance. And I never take fielding for granted. I can also miss a catch, so I am always prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field. So, I just keep trying. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. But I keep trying," he said.

For him, big wickets against Australia and South Africa and crucial runs against New Zealand matter a lot.

"My rhythm has been good in the last few games and I am happy that I am able to contribute for the team in important games. I am delivering with both bat and ball. I will be more confident about my own game in the coming matches."

But he also admitted that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have made the job easier for him.

"Whatever track you play on, if fast bowlers are getting a couple of wickets upfront, it becomes easier for the spinner because the new batters can't play shots straight up and spinner becomes more confident while varying speeds and using more subtle variations.

"So faster bowlers are giving 2-3 wickets or even more up-front. Hope we can continue like this in knock-outs."

—PTI