Virat-Anushka bump into Varun-Natasha during Swiss vacay

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland these days to usher New Year, and who should they spot painting the town red but Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal!

A selfie of the two couple is going viral on social media all through Monday. The pic, shared on Instagram shows the four celebrities posing happily in the white snow.

"Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88," Anushka wrote.

Sharing the same photo, Varun captioned: "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma".

Not just Virat and Anuska, Varun also bumped into the Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena in Switzerland. Sharing a cute photo with the two sisters posing with Varun in between, Karisma Kapoor wrote on Instagram: "See who we met! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays".

