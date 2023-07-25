Viral Video Leads UP Police To Crack Down On Drug Traffickers; 4 Held In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested four persons allegedly involved in an international drug racket in the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were made on Sunday after a video surfaced on Instagram and other social media networks in which some young men and woman were seen counting stacks of Indian currency notes and having a party, that involved the use of drugs and alcohol in a room, at a guest house in Gomti Nagar in the city. Authorities have seized Rs 6.57 lakh in cash, a car, two watches and six mobile phones from the accused.

The STF was acting on a tip-off that drugs were being trafficked by international drug smugglers in the city.

The STF team comprising Inspector Pramod Kumar Verma, Satya Prakash Singh, chief constable Neeraj Mishra, chief constables Prabhat Kumar, Pradeep Chowdhary, Harinath Singh and Sonam Kumari from Gomti Nagar police station

On interrogation, the arrested persons disclosed that their friend Aryan used to buy and sell illegal narcotics and drugs internationally through various mobile phone applications and they also supported him in this work.

The accused disclosed that masterminds of the drug racket was Aryan and his associate Lucky. Aryan used various mobile phone applications to transact international drug deals.

The gang used to conduct rave parties in various hotels in the city and a viral video of one such party surfaced on July 16. According to the arrested accused they were given around Rs 7 lakh by Aryan who asked them go into hiding to evade police action. Based on efforts by the STF, the accused were nabbed. Police said that they are still on the hunt for Aryan and Lucky who evaded arrest.

A case has been registered under section 27A/29 NDPS Act in police station Gomtinagar district, Lucknow, police said.

