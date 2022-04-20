Viral photo of two fathers meeting their baby for first time being used for anti-gay campaigns

An image of two men holding their newborn baby just after his birth is being used by an Irish politician as part of a campaign against same-sex surrogacy without the permission of the two fathers or the photographer. Right-wing Irish independent candidate Mary Fitzgibbon, who ran in Kerry in February�s Irish general election, shared the image three times on social media. The photo was shared on Ms Fitzgibbon�s official Facebook pageon 12 February, two weeks before the Irish general election, along with the hashtag #no2surrogacy. She also shared the photo on Twitter in the run-up to the election on 15 February with the caption: �We must reaffirm the right of the child to grow up and be loved where possible by their own mother and father�. Irish newspaper The Journal reports that Ms Fitzgibbon had also shared the photo on Twitter during the run-up to the Irish same-sex marriage referendum in May, along with the caption: �a motherless child is the prize � the buying of children�. The image, taken by Lindsay Foster, depicts Canadian couple Frank Nelson and BJ Barone. Ms Foster told The Journal that she objected to the image being �misrepresented for something I don�t believe in.� She said that she was saddened to know that �an image that shouts �love� from the rooftops is being used so negatively by a political candidate�. Mr Barone responded to Ms Fitzgibbon on social media, encouraging other same-sex couples to tweet the Irish politician photos of their families along with the hashtag #WeAreFamily. He has encouraged others to share Ms Foster�s photo to �show the world that love has no boundaries.� Ms Fitzgibbon has been approached for comment. --Elsa Vulliamy