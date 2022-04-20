Vir Das: Shooting comedy standups is like shooting a piece of cinema

New Delhi: Comedian and actor Vir Das has talked about what it takes to make a stand up comedy and he shared that it is like shooting a piece of cinema.

"It takes a lot. Shooting comedy standups is like shooting a piece of cinema. It really is! In terms of it takes cameras, there's directors, audiences, lightings. It is very much like making a movie. In fact much tougher because you're making a one hour movie in one day and you spend many many months preparing it," Vir told IANS.

He added: "So, there is a very big difference between performing a stand up live and shooting a stand up comedy special. Stand up comedy special is very much filmmaking, you have to take that into account."

Vir has dropped a new comedy special, Outside In.

The comedy special is created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and features audience joining in from all over the world. The special captures the mundane aspect of being stuck at home, besides heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.

The show primarily unfolds through conversations Vir Das has with the audience.

—IANS