Vir Das thanks Delhi HC for quashing plea against 'Hasmukh' streaming

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Wednesday posted a lengthy statement thanking Delhi High Court for dismissing the plea seeking an interim stay on the streaming of his new web series, "Hasmukh".

The stay had been sought after allegations that the show makes disparaging comments against lawyers, particularly in episode four of season one, titled "Bambai Main Bambu".

"The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist is given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives. One of the prime forms of exposing the ills of the society is by portraying a satirical picture of the same," said a single judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Reacting to the court's decision, Vir Das took to social media and wrote: "Yesterday, in the Delhi High Court, there was a hearing. A hearing about our show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer. Close to 10 legal notices, groups organising to down-rate it, a suit for 'defaming the reputation of lawyers'.

"Fair game. As artists we are taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But if we can accept that these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I've earned the right to respectfully respond."

He added: "I have spent a decade of my life trying to make this country laugh. I certainly haven't always succeeded, but I have heard enough laughter and seen enough happy people to know that comedy, of all genres, does more good than harm. Offence is taken, not given…I humbly thank the High Court for their support."

The plea filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey sought the court's directions to the web series producers, directors and writer to tender unconditional apology online, saying that the web series had "maligned the image of the lawyers' community, which includes judges as they too had been lawyers at one point of time".

Co-created and written by Nikkhil Advani and Vir Das, the series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Bagchi, Ravi Kishan, Inaamulhaq and Manoj Pahwa.

