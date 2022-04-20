Vir Das gets online 'love threat'

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Vir Das had a laugh on Friday, on receiving a "love threat" from one of his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das shared a screen shot of a mail written to him by the fan under the subject "Not a death threat, it is a love threat".

"Woke up to this. Amongst the many death threats coming in, today this subject line stood out. I'm sharing it because along with making my morning, it's actually super creative. But seriously...thank you. Made me laugh and cry," Vir Das wrote.

Speaking of the "love threat", the mail read: "This is a love threat. Sending you lots of love. I am threatening you with my love. Jaldi se jokes stand up sab shuru karde nahi toh love nahi milega (Start making stand-up comedy videos and jokes, otherwise I won't love you)."

And the particular love threat has left netizens in splits.

A user commented: "This is so funny."

Another one wrote: "Hahaha, such a cute gesture."

A few days ago, Vir Das shared how he won't be intimidated by online hate anymore.

"That's all. Like a few Indian comics right now, my comments section is a monsoon of abusive language. Avoidable. That doesn't mean I'm going to stop posting content, or be intimidated in any way shape or form.

"But I'm just not reading them. And if I'm not reading them, and you're not reading them, the angries don't get the attention they crave. So enjoy the content, avoid the comments," he tweeted.

—IANS