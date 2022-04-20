VIP Industries appoints Anindya Dutta as new Managing Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Luggage maker VIP Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anindya Dutta as the Managing Director from February 1.

He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the FMCG industry across business verticals and categories.

"My top priorities will be to further strengthen the brands with enhanced focused towards innovation and strategical business operations, and also expand the business in international markets," he said in a statement.

Before joining VIP Industries, Dutta was Managing Director of Havmor Ice Creams, a Lotte Group company. He was also with Britannia Industries for almost 18 years in roles of increasing impact in sales and distribution, category and brand lifecycle management, channel development and supply chain operations.

VIP Industries is Asia's largest and the world's second largest luggage maker. It has more than 8,000 retail outlets apart from a well-developed network of retailers in 50 countries. (ANI)