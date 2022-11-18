violent protest in the Ahir community; several people are detained

Gurugram (The Hawk): An Ahir community demonstration calling for the establishment of a "Ahir Regiment" in the Indian Army on Friday near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway descended into violence when some protesters attempted to block the highway.

After the protesters threw stones at the workers, the police who were on the scene detained a number of them.

The protesters allegedly tried to forcefully block the national highway without getting permission, and the police had to use light force to scatter them.

The Gurugram Police diverted the Expressway due to the altercation, which caused traffic jams for commuters.

To check for suspicious vehicles, the Gurugram Police had barricades erected at a number of highway entry points, including Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, and Hero Honda Chowk.

According to traffic officials, the protest caused the Expressway's traffic to move slowly, and they have since implemented several measures to prevent congestion.

According to Subhash Boken, a spokesman for the Gurugram police, the police were keeping the public informed about the traffic conditions in that city via their official social media accounts.

In addition to this, a sizable crowd of protesters was gathered near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

The Gurugram traffic police had also given commuters a warning about the congestion in the meantime.

(Inputs from Agencies)