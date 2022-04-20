Greater Noida: Total number of four people got injured in a violent clash broke out between two family members in Uttar Pradesh. Member of a family fired gunshot. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh said, "We seized arms and ammunition from the spot. A case has been registered in the matter. One person has been arrested and other accused will be arrested soon. —ANI
States & UTs
Violent clash broke out between 2 families in UP, Police seize arms & ammunition
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTs
