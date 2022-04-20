Violence Mars West UP During Bharat Bandh

Lucknow: Violence registered during Bharat Bandh, called Dalit organisations in western Uttar Pradesh on Monday when the protesters torched several vehicles, fought pitched battle with police, stoned shops and even burnt a police outpost in Meerut.

The Bandh, which commenced on a peaceful note in morning, turned violent as the day passed and reports of violence and arson were reported from Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Hapur and Agra.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to maintain peace and do not take law in their hands.

In a statement, Mr Adityanath said, "The Central and state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law and order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to government's notice."

On the other hand, the Central government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the courts recent directive which had irked the Dalit community leading to calling of the Bharat Bandh.

The UP government has issued a high alert in all districts in view of the Bharat Bandh. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar in a directive to all the district officials asked them to control the situation with tough hand.

State DGP O P Singh said in Lucknow that police has been put on high alert while the district police chiefs have been asked to personal go in the field to monitor the situation. Schedule Caste Commission chairman and Agra MP Ramshanker Katheria has appealed to the Dalit to maintain peace. The Centre was serious on the SC issue and hence has filed a review petition in the SC.

A report from Meerut said the people from Dalit community came out with lathis and tried to forcefully close the market which led to clash between the traders. Later, the protesters torched several vehicles, including government buses in Kankerkhera area and burnt the Shobhapur police outpost. The protesters also attacked the police and media persons covering the event.

Later, the protesters blocked the Delhi-Haridwar highway while several hundred Dalits sat on the tracks on Delhi-Meerut route. The mob also went inside the DM office forcing the employees to escape. UNI



