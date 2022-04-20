Violence In Unnao Politically Motivated: UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has said the violence by the farmers in Unnao district against the land acquisition for the Trans Ganga Township was politically motivated and the forces inimical to the interest of the farmers and development of the state were behind the incident.

The farmers in Unnao for the two consecutive days on November 17 and 18 had staged violent protest in Unnao demanding higher compensation of their land acquired by the state government for the Trans ganga industrial cum residential project.

"The 1,144 acres of land for the trans Ganga project in Unnao district was acquired during the previous Samajwadi Party regime and all the farmers have been duly compensated and Rs 237 crore has been paid to the farmers'', said the state industries minister Satish Mahana here on Tuesday.

"The agitation is politically motivated and is evident from the fact that 14 people arrested in connection with the agitation, there was only one farmers whose land was acquired for the project and rest of 13 persons were outsiders'', claimed the minister adding the project was a non starter during the previous Akhilesh Yadav and the work started by the BJP government for the execution of the project could have triggered the agitation by the farmers''.

"The BJP government has added to the profile of the project as a new bridge on river Ganga linking Sarsaiyya ghat of Kanpur with the Trans Ganga Township is proposed to be constructed. This will immensely add to the profile of the project and the land prices in Trans Ganga township are likely to skyrocket and even higher than the posh areas of the metro city of Kanpur. Some mischievous elements instigated the farmers to demand higher compensation for their land acquired for the project'', said the minister. He said at the time of the land acquisition the farmers were paid Rs 1.51 Lakh per bigha as compensation and later they were paid Rs 5.51 Lakh per bigha more. An additional Rs 7 Lakh per bigha as ex gratia was paid to the farmers during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. Each farmer has been compensated at the rate of Rs 12.51 per bigha and a total of Rs 237 crore has already been paid to the farmers and there was no justification for the agitation by the farmers'', argued the minister.

He said the Trans Ganga project formulated and being implemented by the State industrial development authority (SIDA) in 2014-15. He said the tenders for the infrastructure development work were started during the previous government but the contractors were prevented by the farmers.

He said the BJP government cancelled the tenders and FIRs were lodged against several contractors and developers. "As many as 1,784 persons had applied for the allotment of the residential plot at the Trans Ganga Township. Due to the delay in the execution of the project 780 persons sought the refund of their money. The SIRD refunded but deducted 25 percent of the amount. The BJP government not only repaid that amount but also paid 6 per cent interest on the total amount deposited by those seeking plots in the township'', said Satish Mahana. He said the BJP government is committed to completed the project which in the interest of the overall development of both the districts Kanpur and Unnao. UNI



