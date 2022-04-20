Violence In Sultanpur Before Polling Begins

Sultanpur: Violence erupted n Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Sunday when supporters of BSP candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh a.k.a. Sonu Singh clashed with supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maneka Gandhi.

Supporters of Sonu Singh claimed that the BJP candidate's supporters were distributing money in villages in Dhanpatganj area after midnight. When they tried to stop, the BJP supporters clashed with them. Over a dozen persons from both sides were injured and several vehicles were also damaged.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that he was apprised of the incident and investigations into the allegations were underway.

BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi has also spoken to Vats about the incident and demanded action against Sonu Singh. Sonu Singh, meanwhile, told this correspondent that his men were beaten up when they tried to stop the BJP supporters from distributing money. "I am sending a complaint to the EC," he said. Polling is being held in Sultanpur on Sunday. --IANS