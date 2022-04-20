Violence in no-one's interest: British High Commission encourages dialogue between India, China on border issues

New Delhi: The British High Commission on Wednesday encouraged dialogue between India and China after a violent face-off took place between the troops of both countries in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, resulting in the casualties on both sides.

"Clearly these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border - violence is in no-one's interest," said British High Commission spokesperson.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday said that violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in the Galwan Valley was caused by Chinese troops' attempt to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Srivastava said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Responding to media queries on the situation in the western sector of the India-China border, Srivastava said that India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)