Violence In Agra/Meerut Over Tarvej Ansari Mob Lynching

Agra/Meerut: After the authorities dealt strictly with the protesters of Meerut bringing out a march without permission on Sunday over the Tarvej Ansari lynching in Jharkhand, tension rose high in the Taj city of Agra on Monday when a similar protest was organised by a particular community.

Police had to resort to lathicharge and use force to control the mob which was trying to close a market in Mantola area. But when some shopkeepers opposed them, the violence broke out.

The protesters brought out a march from Jama Masjid to Collectorate on Monday to protest against the alleged lynching of Tarbej Ansari in Saraikela in Jharkhand recently. But when the youths were returning from the march they turned violent by forcing the shopkeepers down their shops' shutters in Mantola area.

The shopkeepers alleged that the youths looted their shops in Mantola, Meera Hussaini, Wazirpura and other nearby areas. Police said that FIRs will be registered against the culprits after identifying them.

Meanwhile, a report from Meerut said police has registered FIRs and would be lodging cases under NSA against 50 named and 800 unidentified people who brought out a march in the city against the Jharkhand lynching without permission. The authorities, in view of the tension in Meerut, suspended the internet services on Monday. On Sunday, a group of people of a particularly community brought out a procession to protest against the mob lynching. Among the accused in the incident are Yuva Seva Samiti president Badar Ali and several others, who were instrumental in bringing out the rally.

The accused have been booked under 14 critical criminal cases of the IPC for violating the norms. Though the organisors called it a ' peace march' but it turned violent in Meerut on Sunday when the protesters raised slogans and police had to resort to lathicharge on them. UNI