Violence In Agra Over Kidnapping Of A Girl

Agra: Violence broke out in Khandauli area of Agra after a girl went missing and people alleged a boy from different community behind the kidnapping.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when a standard ninth student went missing in the morning. However, police recovered the girl on late Tuesday night and a youth was arrested in this connection, police sources said here on Wednesday.

People from a community torched around 15 shops of the other community and ransacked several houses. People of a particular community fled from their houses even as large contingent of police forces were deployed, sources said.

The family members of the girl alleged that they had received a call about the kidnapping of the victim and police was slow to act which led to the violence. UNI