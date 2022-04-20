Violence in Agra's Tajganj area as man dies in accident

Agra (UP): Violence broke out in Agra city's Tajganj police area on Thursday as angry mobs clashed with police and set a police post and several vehicles on fire after a man died in a road accident, police said.

Reports said that the man was grievously injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in the district on Thursday morning. He was hospitalised, but died during treatment.

Inspector General of Police (Agra Range) Satish Ganesh said: "Some rowdy elements vandalised a police chowki, set it on fire as also some vehicles parked outside. They tried to disrupt law and order, prompting deployment of adequate force on the spot, including senior officers."

Ganesh said the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

Police said that the situation in the area was now "under control", though additional forces were deployed as a precautionary measure.

"Those who vandalised public and private property will be identified with the help of CCTV footage from the area and brought to book," the IGP added.

—IANS