Violence In 'Kanwar Yatra' Forces Closure Of Badaun-Bareilly Highway In UP

Badaun: Wave of violence unleashed by the 'Kanwariyas' continue to create law and order problem for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

After violence in Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, the 'kanwariyas' torched several vehicles and disrupted the Badaun-Bareilly highway on Friday morning after a mini-truck crushed some of the 'Kanwars' and injured nearly 30 people.

Police sources here said that the incident occurred under Binawar police station area when a group of 100 'kanwariyas' of Bareilly were going to Kachla ghat on the Ganga to fetch water for being offered at the 'shivling'.

The incident occurred at around 0130 hrs when a mini-truck crushed the 'Kanwariyas'. After the incident the 'SHiv bhakts' went berserk and torched the vehicle along with a roadways bus and over a half dozen of trucks.

A large contingent of police forces have been deployed in the area and the injured 'kanwariyas' admitted to the hospital. The authorities have closed the Bareilly-Badaun highway for the time being.

On Thursday, violence were reported from Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar by the 'kanwariyas'. UNI