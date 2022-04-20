    Menu
    Violence Escalating In Myanmar, Country Is In A 'Human Rights Catastrophe', Warns UN

    United Nations: The UN rights chief said Friday that violence was escalating across Myanmar, warning that the country had plunged into a "human rights catastrophe" since a February 1 coup. "In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, saying the military leadership was "singularly responsible" for the crisis.

