United Nations: The UN rights chief said Friday that violence was escalating across Myanmar, warning that the country had plunged into a "human rights catastrophe" since a February 1 coup. "In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, saying the military leadership was "singularly responsible" for the crisis.
World
Violence Escalating In Myanmar, Country Is In A 'Human Rights Catastrophe', Warns UN
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
Related Post
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023