Violence Erupts Over Fake Facebook Post, 15 Shops Burnt Down

Rudraprayag: At least 15 shops were gutted in Agastyamuni and Gulabrai of Rudraprayag district on Friday, after a violence erupted over an allegedly fake Facebook post.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district. Two people were arrested. The Facebook post reportedly claimed that minor Hindu girl was raped by a Muslim man. Angry over this, shops owned by Muslim traders were also burnt down by few right-wing groups in the process, reported news agency ANI. Later, people gathered near the police station at Agastyamuni demanding justice for the alleged rape victim. On Saturday, law enforcement agencies conducted flag march in Agastyamuni and Gulabrai of Rudraprayag district.