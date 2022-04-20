Violence claims six lives in Bengal, Mamata urges for peace

Kolkata (The Hawk): There have been many incidents of post-poll violence in different parts of West Bengal in the last 24 hours. While both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that their party workers had been attacked, the violence has reported claimed six lives by Monday evening.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, meeting the members of her party and the press at her Kalighat residence on Monday said that the violence has been continuing unabated in the state. She said, "The BJP and the central forces have done enough atrocities during elections. But I would request everyone to maintain peace. The law and order is not in my hands right now as I haven't taken oath yet. Anyone, who has any grievance should report incidents of violence with the police. I know few police officers were acting on behalf of the BJP. We will look into that later. These officers thought that they were doing the right thing but I don't think so. One of our party workers has died in Burdwan. Also they are intimidating our party workers in Cooch Behar."

BJP worker Gaurav Sarkar was injured after being attacked in Gopalnagar village of Belpur assembly constituency under Ilambazar area on Monday. Also, houses of BJP supporters were vandalised allegedly by TMC supporters while they took out victory procession at Pirtala in East Burdwan. ABVP state office in West Bengal was attacked by alleged TMC goons. There were reports of Duttapukur BJP party office being vandalized. Sova Rani Mondal, mother of Kamal Modal, BJP president of booth 177 in Jagaddal assembly area was killed on Monday. On Sunday evening, Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari's car was vandalized in Haldia. The BJP candidate from Beleghata Kashinath Biswas' house was torched by alleged TMC goons. BJP worker from Beleghata's Ward 30 Abhijit Sarkar was also stoned till death on Monday.

Akhil Baratiya Vidyarthi Parishad's office in Maniktala, Kolkata was vandalised. The ABVP sources said that idols of lord Hanuman, goddess Kali were damaged in the process. "The TMC goons broke into our office and vandalized the pictures of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Swami Vivekanada and Dr SP Mookerjee. They also attacked our parishad workers . They also gave us death threats, putting us responsible for Mamata Banerjee's loss at Nandigram," said Suman Chanda Das, national executive committee member.

State BJP president, leading a delegation, met the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday on the ongoing violence. After meeting the governor, Ghosh said, "In the state till now nine people have died of political violence. Five of them are BJP workers. This has to stop. We have urged the governor to look into this and ask the authorities to take proper action."

Condemning the violence on the party workers, Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya had also urged the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee to stop the violence and ask her party workers to act in a responsible way.