Violators Of COVID-19 Norms To Be Sent To Jail In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Tuesday, providing for a jail term or a fine or both for the violation of COVID-19 curbs.

The amendment ordinance, to which Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her assent on Saturday, was notified in the state''s official gazette on Tuesday. According to the amended ordinance, those violating COVID-19 norms will now be awarded with a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both simultaneously, the gazette notification said.

The amendments are aimed to ensure stricter compliance with the safety guidelines to battle the pandemic.

The amendments empower the state government to arrest or impose a fine on people for not wearing a mask, not maintaining social distancing, flouting quarantine norms and other guidelines. PTI